Will Colorado be the first domino to fall in Big 12 and Pac-12?

The Buffs may just be the first workforce to bounce send, having been a member of the Big 12 from 1996-2010 and boasting momentum following the hiring of Deion Sanders.

BOULDER, Colo. — Every day that is going by means of and not using a media rights deal in position is dangerous news for the Pac-12, as they proceed to do no matter they may be able to to stay the 10 member colleges intact following the departure of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten.

- Advertisement - The Big 12 has remained actively concerned in realignment rumors, even after including Houston, BYU, Cincinnati, and Central Florida beginning in 2023-24.

The newest comes to Colorado, one in every of the ‘4 nook colleges’ that comes with Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah, all systems believed to be flight dangers to sign up for the Big-12 if the Pac-12’s media deal is not up to par financially.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported the Buffs may just be the first workforce to bounce send, having been a member of the Big 12 from 1996-2010 and boasting some momentum following the hiring of Deion Sanders to be the head trainer.

- Advertisement - Locked on Big 12 host Josh Neighbors used to be joined by means of Sicem365’s David Smoak on the newest episode to speak about those Colorado rumors.

“I got the impression that Colorado and Arizona were waiting for one of the others to make a decision,” Smoak said. “If Colorado did than Arizona would. Utah I’m not sure where they are right now….I’m not sure how the timing is going to work.”

- Advertisement -

Find the Locked On podcast for YOUR faculty sports activities groups!

The protecting development at the moment stays with the Pac-12’s lengthy awaited media rights deal, which as of now’s anticipated someday in overdue spring or early summer time.

The present favourite to host the league’s video games is the CW Network – which has many lovers involved the monetary package deal may not be sufficient to stay colleges like Colorado and Arizona in the convention thru this realignment.

This tale continues to expand, and for extra on realignment from each views take a look at the Locked on Big 12 and Locked on Pac-12 podcasts.