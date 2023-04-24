Trump news today: Trump vows to ‘bring God back’ to America ahead of E Jean Carroll rape defamation trial





Donald Trump, former President of the United States, promised supporters that he would “bring God back” to American discourse all the way through his speech prior to the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition. In the pre-recorded deal with on Saturday night time, Trump stated that “under my leadership, we will bring back God to our schools and our public squares and that will happen very quickly”. This promise comes simply two days prior to he’s set to face trial towards E Jean Carroll, who claims that Trump raped her within the Nineties. Earlier within the weekend, Trump used to be observed at a pizza parlour in Fort Meyers, Florida, the place he ordered a pie for himself, to the satisfaction of his fanatics. However, on social media, some audience criticized Trump’s be offering to percentage a slice of pizza he had already bitten into as “disgusting”.