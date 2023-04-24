NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaves after inappropriate conduct probe

Comment

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell will go away the corporate “effective immediately” following an investigation right into a grievance of inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday. - Advertisement - “Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell stated in a remark Sunday. “I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

An out of doors regulation company performed the investigation, and Shell’s departure used to be mutually agreed upon, the corporate said. Comcast is NBCUniversal’s father or mother corporate.

In a memo to workers, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts and Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said that they had been “disappointed to share this news.”

- Advertisement - “We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace,” Roberts and Cavanagh said. “When our principles are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.”

They added that NBCUniversal “is performing extremely well operationally and financially.”

Comcast didn’t title Shell’s successor and didn’t in an instant reply to The Washington Post for remark. Cavanagh will head Shell’s group — and NBCUniversal — in the intervening time, the corporate’s inside memo said.

- Advertisement - Shell used to be named NBCUniversal CEO in 2020, the place he pushed forward the corporate’s streaming provider Peacock and oversaw the media large’s huge portfolio, together with its news and leisure TV networks, movie studio and theme parks.

Before turning into CEO, Shell used to be chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, the place he fascinated with content material introduction.

This isn’t the primary time an NBCUniversal chief has stepped down because of a debatable dating.

In 2020, Ron Meyer left his long-held post as NBCUniversal vp after admitting that he paid a girl to stay silent about their affair.