Trump news today: Trump fumes about World War III, Biden and Afghanistan in furious Easter message

Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest

Sign up for the day-to-day Inside Washington e-mail for unique US protection and research despatched in your inbox Get our loose Inside Washington e-mail

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump seems to be suffering to get into the vacation spirit as he used his Easter message to fume about President Joe Biden, the Afghanistan withdrawal – and “WORLD WAR III”.

The former president made a chain of all-caps rants on his Truth Social platform on Easter Sunday, simply days after he made historical past as the primary present or former US president to ever be charged with against the law.

It started on Sunday morning with a “HAPPY EASTER” want to “TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS, MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION”.

- Advertisement -

The tirade endured all over the day with posts slamming Biden management as “the worst in history” in reaction to reviews that the White House was once blaming the Trump management for the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

His rant got here the similar day Melania Trump broke her silence for the primary time since her husband was once criminally charged with falsifying trade information over alleged hush cash bills.

The former first girl posted a easy “happy Easter” message on social media and then joined her husband in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom for Easter brunch.

- Advertisement -