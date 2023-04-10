45 Warrior Quotes to Harness Your Inner Hero

There could be associate hyperlinks in this web page, which means that we get a small fee of the rest you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your individual analysis ahead of making any on-line acquire.

We are all warriors in our personal proper, preventing non-public battles and doing our best possible to make the sector a greater position for those we like.

Life may also be stuffed with demanding situations, and each and every one calls for us to faucet into our internal sources.

Sometimes it feels such as you’re being thrown into one combat after some other, with slightly sufficient time to regroup.

However, it’s via adversity that you just uncover your true power. Going via difficulties makes you more potent, braver, wiser, and extra in a position to taking up what existence throws at you.

You’ve most definitely been during the wringer this previous 12 months. Numerous us have. But you’ve conquer the ones difficulties, losses, and demanding situations to be right here at this time, studying this text.

That’s already a victory value celebrating.

Today, we’re sharing a number of warrior quotes to have fun your internal hero. These quotes had been handpicked to encourage you to keep sturdy for your day by day battles.

This assortment is a tribute to you, the hero of your individual existence tale.

“Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.’” – Jake Remington “A warrior with a cause is the most dangerous soldier of all.” – Michael Scott

“A warrior with a cause is the most dangerous soldier of all.” – Michael Scott

“A Warrior that speaks truth cuts sharper than winter cold.” – Kevin Anytime “Every victorious warrior draws his strength from the highest source: his love.” – Tapan Ghosh “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.” – Sun Tzu “The successful warrior is the average man with laser like focus.” – Bruce Lee “A warrior lives by acting, not by thinking about acting, nor by thinking about what he will think when he has finished acting.” – Carlos Castaneda “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” – Confucius

“The thing about a hero, is even when it doesn’t look like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, he’s going to keep digging, he’s going to keep trying to do right and make up for what’s gone before, just because that’s who he is.” – Joss Whedon “Warriors want a worthy opponent. There is no redress in fighting the pathetic.” – Donna Lynn Hope “A responsible Warrior is not someone who takes the weight of the world on his shoulders, but someone who has learned to deal with the challenges of the moment.” – Paulo Coelho “A warrior does not give up what he loves, he finds the love in what he does.” – Dan Millman “The essence of warriorship, or the essence of human bravery, is refusing to give up on anyone or anything.” – Chogyam Trungpa “A warrior never worries about his fear.” – Carlos Castaneda “Pretty armour doesn’t make a warrior.” – Mark Lawrence (*45*) – John Mark Green

“The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.” – G. Ok. Chesterton “There is no greater warrior than a mother protecting her child.” – N. Ok. Jemisin “If you are a warrior, the nature and scale of your enemies will determine the nature and scale of your actions. In this sense, it is even more important to choose your enemies more wisely than your friends.” – CrimethInc. “A warrior accepts the challenges of life in true humility. No matter what his destiny may be, it can never be a cause for discontent, but a living challenge which it is his privilege to surmount.” – Théun Mares “The more you sweat in training, the less you bleed in combat.” – Richard Marcinko “Victory is reserved for those who are willing to pay its price.” – Sun Tzu “A true warrior does not train tirelessly to fight, or to kill. A true warrior trains endlessly that he may return home alive.” – R. Calloway “Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.” – Bruce Lee “Every person has the power to change their fate if they are brave enough to fight for what they desire more than anything.” – Stephanie Garber “It is not enough to win a war; it is more important to organize the peace.” – Aristotle

“During times of persistent hardship is when the warrior learns the most about his fortitude.” – Bodhi Sanders “If a warrior is to succeed at anything, the success must come gently, with a great deal of effort but with no stress or obsession.” – Carlos Castaneda “When we stand up for what we believe in—for what’s right—there is always a chance that we risk the very things we fight for: our safety, our lives, our freedom. But if we stand down, the risk is definite.” – Kelseyleigh Reber “If you’re a true warrior, competition doesn’t scare you. It makes you better.” – Andrew Whitworth “One mark of a great soldier is that he fights on his own terms or fights not at all.” – Sun Tzu “A warrior has to believe, otherwise he cannot activate his intent positively.” – Théun Mares “Warriors do not lower themselves to the standards of other people; they live independently according to their own standards and code of honor.” – Bodhi Sanders “The only thing a warrior cannot fight is her own fierce nature.” – Bianca Marais “Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald “To be a warrior is to learn to be genuine in every moment of your life.” – Chogyam Trungpa “A threat should never be spoken, your enemy should not be told of your intentions. Either take decisive action or refrain from it, but never threaten.” – Soke behzad Ahmadi “You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice.” – Bob Marley

“It is of utmost importance to realize that the warrior’s approach should be simple-minded sometimes, very simple and straightforward. That makes it very beautiful: you having nothing up your sleeve; therefore a sense of genuineness comes through. That is decency.” – Chogyam Trungpa “The bravest warriors know when to retreat.” – Maureen Joyce Connolly “Surprise is sometimes the best advantage a warrior can have.” – Terry Goodkind “Protecting yourself is self-defense. Protecting others is warriorship.” – Bodhi Sanders “Nothing fires the warrior’s heart more with courage than to find himself and his comrades at the point of annihilation, at the brink of being routed and overrun, and then to dredge not merely from one’s own bowels or guts but from one’s discipline and training the presence of mind not to panic, not to yield to the possession of despair, but instead to complete those homely acts of order.” – Steven Pressfield “A warrior must only take care that his spirit is never broken.” – Shissai “When it comes your time to die, be not like those whose hearts are filled with the fear of death, so that when their time comes they weep and pray for a little more time to live their lives over again in a different way. Sing your death song and die like a hero going home.” – Tecumseh

Final Thoughts on Warrior Quotes

There you may have it—a number of warrior quotes to honor and encourage the hero inside of you.

We hope that this assortment evokes you to stay preventing the day by day battles in existence, and rising and finding out as you accomplish that. (You might also revel in this checklist of the most efficient songs about heroes.)

If any of the quotes featured as of late resonated with you, be at liberty to percentage them via your favourite social media platform. We respect the proportion very a lot!

