Trump news today: Trump claims DA has dropped indictment as lawyer Joe Tacopina criticises Truth Social posts

Trump marketing campaign rally opens with January 6 choir in Waco

Donald Trump has recommended that Manhattan’s district lawyer has already dropped the Stormy Daniels hush cash case, days after he activate a frenzied news cycle through claiming he can be arrested over the topic.

Speaking to journalists on his aircraft following a marketing campaign speech in Waco, Texas, he stated: “I think they’ve already dropped the case.

“It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”

The Manhattan grand jury probing the previous president is anticipated to reconvene within the coming week following a number of delays, with New York County’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg calling off grand jury hearings on 22 and 23 March.

It comes as Mr Trump’s non-public lawyer criticised his shopper’s on-line assaults in opposition to the DA, together with a post with a baseball bat subsequent to Mr Bragg.

“I’m not his social media consultant. I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down,” Joe Tacopina informed NBC News.

