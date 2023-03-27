The Banking Industry’s Go-to Crisis Adviser

Key adviser

There are various variations between the fallout from the cave in of Silicon Valley Bank and the 2008 monetary disaster, however one similarity is the person seeking to blank it up: H. Rodgin Cohen, referred to as Rodge, the senior chair on the regulation company Sullivan & Cromwell.

The soft-spoken Mr. Cohen used to be on the middle of efforts to avoid wasting Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic, the latter of which concerned a choice between the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon. Here’s what to find out about probably the most influential avid gamers within the banking disaster who isn’t making headlines.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Cohen is a sought-after adviser in banking crises, and he has labored on virtually each one within the closing a number of a long time. “Rodge is the banking lawyer’s go-to — there’s nobody who comes close to his level of reliability in the entire realm of substantive banking law,” stated Sarah Raskin, a former deputy secretary of the Treasury. She added that she nonetheless unearths herself in rooms of legal professionals asking, “What would Rodge say?”

Mr. Cohen additionally as soon as performed a task in a global disaster: During the Iran-contra affair, he prompt the American banks that launched Iranian price range as a situation to loose the American hostages.