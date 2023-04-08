Trump news today: Report Trump hiring ‘Islamophobe’ Laura Loomer sparks furious spat with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest

A furious row erupted in MAGA global after Donald Trump reportedly advised aides to present “proud Islamophobe” Laura Loomer a task in his 2024 marketing campaign.

Some Trump aides are stated to had been involved that one of these rent would reason a backlash, given her historical past of inflammatory statements and include of fringe actions.

On Friday afternoon that backlash erupted, resulting in a spat on Twitter between Ms Loomer and Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene. Any process be offering has since been withdrawn in keeping with further reports.

The row comes the day after an interview between Stormy Daniels and Piers Morgan aired wherein she expressed some sympathy for Mr Trump however often known as his arrest over the hush cash bills to her and different “progress for women” . In a lighter second, she joked that he nonetheless owed her dinner.

The former president in the meantime raged on the Biden management’s assessment of Afghanistan , which blamed him for the chaos that spread out as the United States left the rustic in August 2021.

His Truth Social rant adopted Mr Trump describing his arrest and arraignment because the “Best Day in History” – when he was the primary present or former US president ever charged with a criminal offense.

