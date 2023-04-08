Texas electric service providers must respond to complaints within 15 days beginning in September, new rule says

(*15*)



AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas licensed rule adjustments that lowered the collection of days an electric service supplier has to respond to shopper complaints.

Beginning Sept. 1, electric service providers must respond within 15 days, in accordance to PUC. Under the present regulations, electric utilities and retail electric providers have up to 21 days to respond after being notified of a client criticism.





“This rule change will speed up the complaint resolution process for electricity consumers in Texas and allow CPD to help more customers resolve issues with their electric service providers,” the PUC stated.

In December 2021, PUC voted to transfer ahead with extra adjustments to toughen the reliability of Texas’ energy grid. The vote got here after 1000’s of Texans have been with out energy for days following the fatal iciness typhoon in February 2021.

According to the Texas Tribune, in March, a Texas appellate courtroom dominated PUC overstepped its authority all through the 2021 iciness typhoon when it raised the cost of electrical energy to the utmost $9,000 consistent with megawatt-hour.

In January, PUC licensed a redesign of the state’s electric marketplace, which beneficial a new fashion it stated would toughen grid reliability. PUC Chairman Peter Lake and Gov. Greg Abbott have been one of the maximum robust state officers in toughen of the design.