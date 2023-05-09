Trump news today: E Jean Carroll jury to mull verdict as to whether Trump raped and defamed writer





The civil rape trial towards former US President Donald Trump introduced via E Jean Carroll is nearing its finish as the jury is ready to come to a decision if he raped and defamed the mag columnist. Closing arguments got via either side on Monday, with Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan the use of Trump’s notorious “grab ’em by the pussy” feedback towards him, pronouncing “in a real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself.” Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina countered that whilst his feedback had been “rude” and “gross,” they don’t make Carroll’s tale plausible. Judge Lewis Kaplan will instruct the jury ahead of they start deliberations. Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in a division retailer dressing room within the Nineteen Nineties. In some other case, the pass judgement on in Trump’s hush cash case issued a gag order fighting him from posting information about proof and witnesses on social media.

