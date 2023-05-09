Texas Rangers News and Links – May 09

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes about how the Texas Rangers have been in a position to fight thru a glass on the best of his recreation to return away with a one-run win closing evening.







Kennedi Landry writes about Jon Gray stepping up to stymie the Mariners lengthy sufficient for the Rangers to overhaul Logan Gilbert.

Grant writes that Gray was once in a position to get out of his own head and fight the Mariners as an alternative of himself to pitch a gem.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers realized once more that sweeping is never an easy endeavor after taking two of 3 from Anaheim over the weekend.

Matt Fisher takes a have a look at what is in store for the Rangers all the way through their time in Seattle this week.

Grant writes that Travis Jankowski is most probably headed for the IL however that choices to exchange him are slender at the 40-guy roster.

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle looks on the bright side for every crew up to now this season with the most efficient news for the Rangers being that they’re now simulated to be one of the most best possible groups in baseball.

The Rangers remained amongst the “best of the best” tier in FanGraphs’ newest energy ratings as their playoff odds now exceed 50%.

And, since it may possibly’t all be nice news always, Grant notes that the Rangers are taking issues gradual with their injured ace Jacob deGrom.

Have a pleasing day!

