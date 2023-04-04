Trump news today: Donald Trump to face 34 felony charges as he demands AG ‘indict’ himself

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face legal charges

Donald Trump has arrived in New York City forward of a historical arraignment listening to on Tuesday, when the previous president would be the first ever to be criminally charged.

Following a grand jury indictment introduced by way of New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg ultimate week, Mr Trump is scheduled to seem in Manhattan for his in-person arraignment on charges hooked up to a hush cash fee to grownup movie celebrity Stormy Daniels within the lead-up to his 2016 marketing campaign.

He is anticipated to keep in a single day at his Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue on Monday evening ahead of his courtroom look downtown the next afternoon.

Reports counsel he will face 34 felony charges however might not be handcuffed or installed a prison cellular, and won’t have his mugshot taken.

Mr Trump angrily spoke back to the reported leak by way of pronouncing Mr Bragg will have to now “INDICT HIMSELF”.

Law enforcement is on top alert and barricades were erected round Trump Tower and Manhattan Criminal Court, the place Mr Trump will seem ahead of Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm on Tuesday Mr Trump’s legal professional Joe Tacopina instructed ABC that his consumer is “gearing up for battle” within the case.

This is a long way from Mr Trump’s handiest prison troubles, with The Washington Post reporting that america Department of Justice is pursuing an obstruction of justice case in opposition to the previous president over the categorised paperwork discovered at Mar-a-Lago.