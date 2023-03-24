Trump live updates: Letter threatening to kill ‘Alvin’ found at Manhattan DA’s office: Sources

A white powder used to be found out within the mailroom at 80 Centre Street, the place the Manhattan District Attorney has workplaces and the place a grand jury has been assembly to listen proof in former President Donald Trump’s case, in accordance to a courtroom legit. The powder used to be made up our minds to be non-hazardous, officers mentioned.
The powder got here in an envelope addressed to “Alvin,” an obvious reference to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, in accordance police resources.
Inside the envelope used to be a letter containing the typewritten message, “Alvin: I’m going to kill you,” with 13 exclamation issues, in accordance to resources.
This envelope adopted a chain of unfounded threats that focused municipal workplaces in New York this week.
“For 3 days we were given 4 emails,” Susan Stetzer, district manager at Manhattan Community Board 3, told ABC News on Friday.
At least one of the messages prompted the court to pause a hearing in the New York Attorney General’s civil lawsuit against Trump.
None of the e-mail messages discussed Trump by means of title. One incorporated what Stetzer described as a “terrible homophobic rant.”
According to Stetzer, the messages came from @mail.ru domains and some contained Cyrillic characters. The FBI is aware but does not immediately assess that the emails came from Russia, according to a law enforcement official.
“We didn’t get one as of late so I’m hoping it stops,” Stetzer said.
New York City courthouses will see increased security, the Office of Court Administration said Friday.
Former President Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his staff. Overnight, Trump posted on social media that if he were to be indicted it could result in “possible demise and destruction.”
Senior administration officials at the Department of Homeland Security are continuing to “watch carefully, specifically within the on-line atmosphere” surrounding a potential indictment against former President Donald Trump, a senior administration official said.
There is nothing “that rises to the extent of being credible and explicit” or “actionable,” the administration official said. However, the official said that online “there are all the time issues that emerge that may motive other people to consider and perhaps elevate fear.”
As the grand jury continues, the lines of communication with local authorities like the NYPD and Capitol Police have been “extensive open.”
“It’s been a a number of day duration of, I’d say, very open and persisted information change between and amongst federal and state companions, targeted in this factor,” a senior administration official said.
-ABC News’ Luke Barr
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s general counsel responded to House Republicans Thursday, telling them compliance with their requests for information would interfere with a legitimate law enforcement investigation.
General counsel Leslie Dubeck noted the House inquiry only resulted from former President Donald Trump’s social media post.
“Your letter dated March 20, 2023 (the “Letter”), in contrast, is an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution,” Dubeck wrote. “The Letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry.”