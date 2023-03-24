Texas sets monthly record again, leads U.S. in job creation | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas set several monthly job growth records again in February. It led job growth in the U.S. and again set another monthly employment record last month.

February also marked two full years of uninterrupted monthly job growth in the state, the Texas Workforce Commission said, having added jobs in 33 out of the past 34 months.

Since February 2022, the state added 611,400 jobs, leading job growth nationally every month over the last year.

Texas added 58,200 jobs in February, or nearly one in five of all jobs added nationwide. The civilian labor force increased by 64,800, the largest monthly increase since September 2020, TWC reports.

Texas’ total workforce reached the largest in state history last month of 14,819,440.

Total nonfarm jobs totaled 13,831,900; employed and self-employed workers totaled 14,232,104.

“Texas is where the American dream lives, where businesses flourish and people prosper,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “I am proud that more Texans are working than ever before as Texas has added more than 2 million jobs since I took office in 2015. Texas continues to lead the nation thanks to our innovative businesses and our strong and growing workforce.”

Abbott added that despite record job growth, the state “cannot become complacent,” pointing to bills filed in the state legislature that will expand the economy and help employers, workers and taxpayers. They include “cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools,” he said.

Professional and Business Services led job growth in February, adding 30,300 new jobs. Private Education and Health Services added the second greatest number of 12,500 jobs followed by Trade, Transportation and Utilities’ 5,800 jobs.

“The past 24 months of uninterrupted job growth show the strength of the Texas economy and ongoing economic opportunities for Texans,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “To sustain this growth, TWC supports initiatives to develop a skilled workforce to match employer needs and provide Texans with the skills necessary to succeed.”

Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4% is still higher than the national unemployment rate.

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area reported the lowest unemployment rate of 3% in February, followed by Amarillo’s 3.5% and Austin-Round Rock’s 3.7%.

McAllen-Edinburgh-Mission had the highest unemployment rate of 6.8%, followed by Beaumont-Port Arthur’s 6.5% and Brownsville-Harlingen’s 6.3%.