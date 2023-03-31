47 Mins Ago

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks, partially addressing his opposition to a grand jury subpoena for testimony about efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection loss, to the Coolidge Presidential Foundation convention on the Library of Congress in Washington, U.S. February 16, 2023.

Former Vice President Mike Pence stated in a CNN interview Thursday evening that the “unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is an outrage.”

“And it appears to millions of Americans to be nothing more than a political prosecution that’s driven by a prosecutor who literally ran for office on the pledge to indict the former president,” he added.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interrupted so as to add {that a} grand jury made the verdict to indict Trump.

“Well I understand that and it’s been a long time since I was in law school, Wolf, but I remember the old saying, ‘You can indict a ham sandwich,’ right?” Pence persisted. “The threshold, the burden of proof, is very low.”

He added: “But look, this I think, I think the American people are gonna look at it this see it as one more example of the criminalization of politics in this country. And it’s one more example it’s kind of drama that captures Washington, D.C.”

Pence stated the indictment has no referring to his determination as as to if he’s going to problem his former boss for the GOP nomination in 2024. “While it did not end well, I’ll always be proud of the record of the Trump-Pence administration. We’re going to reflect on all of that and decide where we might next contribute,” he stated.

— Jordan Novet and Todd Haselton