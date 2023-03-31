Pelicans vs. Nuggets prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, March 30 best bets by proven model

Western Conference foes sq. off when the Denver Nuggets (51-24) host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday evening. Denver has been rolling and has received 4 directly video games because it sits within the height spot within the Western Conference. On the opposite facet, New Orleans has received 5 of its remaining six video games, and the Pelicans recently personal the 7th seed within the convention. Nikola Jokic (calf) is questionable for Denver, whilst Zion Williamson (hamstring) stays out for New Orleans.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a 5.5-point favourite in the newest Pelicans vs. Nuggets odds. The over/underneath for overall issues is 226.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each NBA sport 10,000 instances and has returned neatly over $10,000 in benefit for $100 avid gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the last four-plus seasons.

Now, the model has set its attractions on Pelicans vs. Nuggets. Here are the NBA strains and developments for Nuggets vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Nuggets unfold: Denver -5.5

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Over-Under: 226.5 issues

Pelicans vs. Nuggets cash line: Denver -225, New Orleans +185

NO: Pelicans are 5-1 ATS of their remaining 6 video games general

DEN: Nuggets are 4-1 ATS of their remaining 5 Thursday video games

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Why the Nuggets can quilt



Forward Michael Porter Jr. is a legitimate scorer who has a lights-out jumper from all 3 ranges whilst proudly owning just right ball handles to wreck down the protection. The Missouri product averages 17.3 issues, 5.4 rebounds, and shoots 42% from downtown. On March 22 in opposition to the Washington Wizards, Porter Jr. logged 21 issues, seven forums, and went 6-of-9 from 3-point land.

Forward Aaron Gordon is an explosive participant who soars above the rim and has a nostril for piling up rebounds. The Arizona product additionally has a competent jumper at the outdoor. Gordon averages 16.4 issues and six.5 rebounds according to contest. In the March 18 matchup as opposed to the New York Knicks, he had 14 issues, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Why the Pelicans can quilt

Forward Brandon Ingram owns an all-around offensive assault. Ingram may be very lanky and lengthy which permits him to shoot proper over defenders. The 25-year-old logs 24.1 issues, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists according to sport. He’s scored a minimum of 25 issues in seven directly video games, and in his remaining trip as opposed to the Warriors, Ingram had 26 issues, 8 forums, and 7 assists.

Guard CJ McCollum supplies New Orleans with some other outdoor shooter as he has a natural jumper and is in a position to constantly be a mid-range murderer. The Lehigh product additionally makes just right reads as a passer. McCollum averages 20.8 issues, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists according to contest. In the March 25 sport in opposition to the Los Angeles Clippers, he dropped 21 issues, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over at the overall, projecting the groups to mix for 233 issues. The model additionally says one facet of the unfold hits in over 60% of simulations.

