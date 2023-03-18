Trump claims he will be arrested on Tuesday amid hush money payments investigation

Former President Donald Trump claimed in a post on his social media platform that he will be arrested on Tuesday associated with the Manhattan district legal professional’s investigation into hush money payments made to grownup movie celebrity Stormy Daniels forward of the 2016 presidential election.

As a part of the post, Trump also referred to as on his supporters to protest.

In a commentary, a Trump spokesperson perceived to stroll again the feedback.

A Trump spokesperson stated there’s no notification the DA “has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally.”

Trump has now not been charged with against the law within the probe.

ABC News has now not verified the claims and the Manhattan district legal professional’s place of business has no remark.

This is a growing tale. Check again for updates.