Chelsea fans buzz over Mason Mount transfer news

A lot of Chelsea fans have reacted online after hearing that Mason Mount has changed his agent amid talk that he could be leaving soon.

What’s the latest on Mason Mount and Chelsea?

The English midfielder has been the subject of plenty of speculation over the past few months amid reports that he has became down contract provides from the Blues within the area of £200,000 every week.

With his present deal set to run out in the summertime of 2024, the placement has left quite a few Premier League golf equipment on prime alert, with Liverpool broadly understood to be involved in signing Mount.

Now, in a recent building, it sort of feels as despite the fact that the participant has made but some other transfer against the go out door. Indeed, journalist Fabrizio Romano showed on Twitter (after preliminary experiences from Matt Hughes by the use of the Daily Mail) that Mount has simply employed Neil Fewings as his new agent.

What’s extra, the journalist added that “it’s very likely” the 24-year-old will depart Stamford Bridge in July as soon as the present season is over.

Unsurprisingly, it did not take lengthy sooner than quite a few Chelsea fans flocked to the tweet, and whilst some appeared unhappy that Mount is about to go away, many could not be happier to listen to the news.

Here are the most powerful reactions…