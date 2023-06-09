Trump attorneys argue former president deserves reconsideration of damages in E. Jean Carroll case

Former President Donald Trump deserves a reconsideration of the damages a Manhattan jury awarded as it didn’t to find Trump raped E. Jean Carroll, as she lengthy alleged, protection attorneys argued Thursday in a brand new court docket submitting.

“The Court should order a new trial on damages or grant remittitur because contrary to Plaintiff’s claim of rape, the Jury found that she was not raped but was sexually abused by Defendant during the 1995/1996 Bergdorf Goodman incident. Such abuse could have included groping of Plaintiffs breasts through clothing or similar conduct, which is a far cry from rape. Therefore, an award of $2 million for such conduct, which admittedly did not cause any diagnosed mental injury to Plaintiff, is grossly excessive under the applicable case law,” the protection stated.

The jury held Trump answerable for battering E. Jean Carroll. The jury didn’t to find that he raped her in a division retailer dressing room as alleged however held him answerable for a lesser shape of battery, sexual attack.

Trump has already signaled he intends to attraction the decision. His submitting Thursday sought to problem the $5 million harm award.

“The $2.7 million compensatory damages award for Plaintiffs defamation claim for the October 12, 2022 Truth Social statement was based upon pure speculation,” the submitting stated. “Plaintiffs estimate of how many times the October 12, 2022 Statement was viewed on Truth Social and Twitter was totally unreliable because it incredibly ranged from 1.5 million to 5.7 million times, which is an error rate of 74%.”

Carroll’s criminal crew stated the Trump attorneys’ arguments are “frivolous.”

“Over four weeks ago, a unanimous jury found that Donald Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed her by lying about her with hatred, ill-will, or spite,” Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a statement to ABC News. “Trump now argues that, even if he did those things, Ms. Carroll doesn’t deserve the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded. But Trump’s arguments are frivolous — the jury carefully considered the evidence that Ms. Carroll presented, and Trump did not put on a single witness of his own. This time, Trump will not be able to escape the consequences of his actions.”