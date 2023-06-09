Cowboys minicamp 2023: New WR Brandin Cooks’ impact extends much further than his speed





FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys knew they had been getting a jolt of their deep danger division after they traded a pair late-round draft choices (a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 sixth-rounder) to the Houston Texans in alternate for broad receiver Brandin Cooks. He's considered one of handiest seven avid gamers in all the league since 2014, when Cooks entered the NFL, with over 8,500 receiving yards (8,616) and over 45 receiving touchdowns (49). Alongside Cooks in that unique membership is Las Vegas Raiders broad receiver Davante Adams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers broad receiver Mike Evans, unfastened agent broad receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce, Buffalo Bills broad receiver Stefon Diggs, and Antonio Brown. “It’s different,” Dallas Cowboys head trainer Mike McCarthy stated at Cowboys minicamp Thursday when requested about Cooks’ speed. “Not only the speed, but I think he’s an exceptional route-runner. He has a great understanding of routes, time clocks, and specifics of when to get out of breaks. Great releases, picks his spots. I’ve been really impressed. He’s played in a number of different systems. I really like the detail with how he approaches his game. His ability to go deep and to talk to guys. The biggest compliment you can give a receiver who has his ability to go vertical is when a corner is in press technique and you still beat him off the line one-on-one, he’s a viable number one. That says something about Brandin. He’s been a great fit for us so far. We’re very pleased with him. Also the way he’s come in here and made everyone on the offense better.”His six occupation seasons of a minimum of 1,000 receiving yards are tied for the third-most within the NFL since 2014, trailing handiest Evans (9 seasons) and Kelce (seven seasons) in that statistic. Cooks has completed the feat with each and every of his 4 earlier groups: the New Orleans Saints (2015-2016), the New England Patriots (2017), the Los Angeles Rams (2018), and the Houston Texans (2020-2021). Doing so in 2021 with Houston is particularly noteworthy given he used to be catching passes from Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills. “Brandin is great, I actually worked with him in Houston [as their wide receiver coach] in 2021, great human being,” Dallas Cowboys broad receivers trainer Robert Prince stated Thursday. “Obviously you see the speed on the field, what he brings to the room. He’s a great pro, and it’s great for the young guys to see. You know, what a guy like that does to get 1,000 yards wherever he’s been. He’s had production. It’s been great.”What McCarthy did not know straight away is strictly how much Cooks used to be going to pour into a few of Dallas’ more youthful broad receivers, like 24-year-old, second-year wideout Jalen Tolbert. The 2022 third-round select used to be anticipated to give a contribution instantly as a rookie ultimate season with four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper being traded to the Cleveland Browns, and veteran Michael Gallup easing his long ago into motion after a late-season ACL tear in 2021. That wasn’t the case. Tolbert used to be a wholesome scratch in Week 1 after shedding a place at the lively roster to the undrafted Dennis Houston, who used to be later launched. In all, Tolbert had handiest 89 offensive snaps in 8 video games performed as a rookie, and he stuck simply two of 3 passes thrown his method for 12 yards. Cooks wasn’t requested to mentor Tolbert, however he is long past out of his approach to lend a hand raise the younger receiver’s recreation. “I’m a big fan of Brandin, and the speed is evident, but just watch the way he works in practice,” Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer stated Thursday. “Jalen Tolbert has had an incredible camp, and if you talk to Jalen, what Jalen is going to tell you is he spent a ton of time with Brandin. So, here’s a guy that’s been there and done that and what Brandin wants to do, in addition to coming in and learning a system, is he wants to encourage and invest in the younger guys. So those guys spend a lot of time together. I see them before practice, in the weight room working together. So what Brandin brings us is way more than just speed, absolutely. It’s really fun to watch him run whether it’s deep routes or short routes, it really doesn’t matter, but what I love is the competitor in the way he is encouraging that entire room of receivers. It’s been awesome.”Schottenheimer had fairly of an concept that Cooks’ Cowboys tenure used to be going to be an out of this world are compatible culture-wise when he won a textual content from his former student and long term Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees in a while after Dallas bought Cooks. Brees first become an NFL beginning quarterback with Schottenheimer as his San Diego Chargers quarterbacks trainer from 2002-2005. Cooks were given his get started within the NFL catching passes from Brees with the Saints from 2014-2016 after being New Orleans’ first-round select 9 years in the past. “I’d say number one, well it’s two things,” Schottenheimer stated when requested about why Cooks has been in a position to be the most important workforce chief in spite of being one of the crucial latest Cowboys. “Number one he’s a veteran that’s been around. I was not surprised by it because obviously you know Drew Brees and I are very close, and when we made the move to get Brandin the very first text I got was from Drew. Drew was like ‘You are gonna love this guy.’ Drew is a hard guy to get to give out a lot of positive reinforcement…So I was not surprised, but again you [wait] until you see it yourself. You don’t realize that he doesn’t have to do that but he wants to do that and he goes out of his way to do it. And that’s why I get I just again, it’s worth pointing that out. I think he’s been a big influence on Jalen as well.” If Cooks’ speed can lend a hand Dak develop into a extra environment friendly passer and supply him two extra receiving choices (Cooks himself and Tolbert), the Cowboys “Texas Coast” offense must are living as much as its title with larger-than-life manufacturing. 