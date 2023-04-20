Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn scheduled to be interviewed by special counsel probing Jan. 6

(*6*)

Top Trump adviser and legal professional Boris Epshteyn is scheduled to meet Thursday with special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors as a part of the probe into former President Donald Trump’s try to overturn the 2020 election, resources conversant in the subject instructed ABC News.

The interview, asked by the special counsel’s workplace, comes as a couple of different best Trump advisers have seemed earlier than a grand jury investigating Trump’s movements main up to the Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits together with his legal professionals Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn within the court docket right through his arraignment on the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. Pool/Getty Images, FILE

It’s no longer in an instant transparent why investigators aren’t looking for Epshteyn’s testimony earlier than the grand jury probing the subject, or whether or not that is a step they’re going to in the long run take.

News of Epshteyn’s interview was once first reported by The New York Times.

Epshteyn may just no longer be reached for remark by ABC News.

A spokesperson for the special counsel declined to remark.