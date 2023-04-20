Onalaska trial continues with intelligence officer testimony

Former intelligence officer Jesus Daniel Romero mentioned that for a temporary time, “It actually stopped the flow of cocaine into the country.”

SHERMAN, Texas — A retired U.S. Defense Department professional testified Wednesday that when the 2020 indictment of an plane consider corporate’s operator on narcotrafficking allegations that there used to be an instantaneous and precipitous drop in U.S. registered planes wearing cocaine into Guatemala.

"It was obvious that something had happened," Jesus Daniel Romero, the previous intelligence officer, mentioned in federal courtroom.

Romero mentioned that for a temporary time, “It actually stopped the flow of cocaine into the country.”

Debra Lynn Mercer-Erwin, the landlord of Aircraft Guaranty Corp., is on trial in federal courtroom in Sherman. Federal prosecutors have accused her of “looking the other way” when she allegedly conspired to visitors medication and hide the registered possession and whereabouts of planes.

Prosecutors and investigators have mentioned {that a} sequence of reports WFAA first aired in 2019 spurred a federal investigation that resulted within the indictments of Mercer-Erwin, her daughter and others.

Aircraft Guaranty, based totally in Oklahoma City, registered planes within the United States in trusts on behalf of non-U.S. electorate. The FAA lets in international nationals to realize U.S. registration for his or her plane by way of moving the name to a consider corporate.

All U.S.-registered plane have an N tail quantity. However, in case you checked the FAA’s information, the plane underneath non-citizen trusts can be registered within the title of the consider corporate, no longer the real title of the international proprietor.

Romero, who treated interdiction efforts in Central and South America, mentioned there were a spike in the usage of U.S.-registered planes in 2018 and 2019. He additionally mentioned that drug traffickers moved from smaller planes to greater and sooner planes.

He mentioned inside of 90 to 120 days of the indictment, he noticed a dramatic drop in the usage of N-numbered plane utilized in drug smuggling.

Prosecutors additionally started presenting proof Wednesday about planes registered by way of Mercer-Erwin’s corporate that had been later seized in Latin and Central America loaded with medication.

One aircraft, seized in February in Belize, used to be at the moment the most important cocaine seizure in that nation’s historical past.

That aircraft were registered in consider by way of Aircraft Guaranty a couple of months on behalf of Heriberto Gastelum-Calderon, who government later decided used to be a convicted drug trafficker. After the aircraft used to be seized in February 2020, Mercer-Erwin despatched Gastelum a letter declaring that AGC used to be deregistering the aircraft. Her daughter then filed a invoice of sale moving the plane again to Gastelum even supposing the plane remained in govt custody in Belize, paperwork display.