Truck strikes barrier near White House, driver charged

The driver of a rented field truck that collided with a safety barrier near the White House on Monday was once arrested and charged, police officers mentioned.

The U-Haul truck crashed at about 10 p.m. at the north aspect of Lafayette Square near the White House, officers mentioned.

An grownup male suspect, who has no longer been publicly known, was once charged with 5 counts, together with attack with a deadly weapon, reckless operation of a motor car, trespassing and destruction of federal assets, U.S. Park Police mentioned.

He was once additionally charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict hurt on a president, vp or their households, police mentioned.

The U.S. Secret Service and different legislation enforcement businesses examine a rented field truck that crashed into safety obstacles at Lafayette Park throughout from the White House in Washington, May 23, 2023.

There have been no accidents to any Secret Service or White House team of workers, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, mentioned in a statement.

A “preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck” the barrier, he mentioned.

The truck was once cleared for doable explosives, a legislation enforcement respectable mentioned.

Park Police showed to ABC News that the investigation remains to be ongoing.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.