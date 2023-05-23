Infant suspected to have been exposed to illegal substance dies

Tragedy struck when an toddler used to be introduced to the Exceptional Emergency Center in Port Arthur, Texas, on May 14, 2023, after a 911 name used to be made referring to a one-year-old, in accordance to a news liberate from the Port Arthur Police Department. The toddler, a one-year-old lady later recognized because the daughter of 30-year-old Ava Chambers, used to be discovered conserving a small transparent bag and gave the impression to have a white substance round her nostril. This led to cardiac arrest, and the kid used to be transported to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Chambers used to be arrested and charged with damage to a kid at the identical day. The toddler used to be later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and used to be put on existence make stronger to check out to save her existence. However, on May 18, 2023, the Port Arthur Police Department won a decision from Texas Children’s Hospital advising that each one efforts to resuscitate the infant had failed, and he or she had gave up the ghost.

The reason behind the baby’s loss of life is suspected to be due to publicity to an illegal substance, and the case is lately below investigation by way of the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. It remains to be unknown right now if Chambers will face any further fees.

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office







The Port Arthur Police Department urges someone with information about this incident to touch Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas both by way of calling 833-TIPS (8477) or downloading the P3 Tips App on a cell tool to put up pointers anonymously. Crime Stoppers would possibly be offering a money praise up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest on this case.

This is a creating tale, and the police division will proportion extra main points as they develop into to be had.

