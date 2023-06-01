Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On the primary day of the Atlantic hurricane season, Thursday, a tropical depression emerged in the Gulf of Mexico, in line with National Hurricane Center forecasters. The typhoon had sustained winds of 35mph (55kph) and used to be positioned about 305 miles (490 kilometers) west-northwest of Fort Myers, Florida, as in step with a 5 p.m. advisory. The National Hurricane Center predicts that this depression may improve right into a tropical typhoon on Thursday night time or Friday, however it’s going to begin to weaken by way of Friday night time earlier than turning into a remnant low by way of Saturday. The hurricane season lasts till November thirtieth, and ultimate yr’s season had 14 named storms, together with Hurricanes Ian, Nicole, and Fiona, which led to in depth harm.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION #2 has shaped in the NE Gulf of Mexico & is forecast to go with the flow south through the weekend. TD #2 may have a small window to improve & may change into a short-lived tropical typhoon (Arlene?) earlier than weakening. SoFla will proceed to look *oblique* affects. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/apXHD2JYb8 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) June 1, 2023

It’s essential to notice that tropical storms have wind speeds of a minimum of 39 mph, whilst anything else achieving 74 mph or extra is labelled a hurricane. As in step with the copyright understand, this content material is from The Associated Press, and all rights are reserved, which means that it can’t be broadcast, rewritten, redistributed, or printed with out permission.

