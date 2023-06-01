Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969





A 1969 incident involving Bill Cosby and former Playboy model Victoria Valentino has resurfaced, as Valentino recordsdata a lawsuit towards Cosby underneath a brand new California regulation that suspends the statute of obstacles on intercourse abuse claims. Valentino alleges that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and some other lady at his house. The comic introduced to pay for a spa remedy for Valentino and a pal, and then despatched a chauffeured automotive to pick out up the ladies for dinner. That night, he gave them each and every a tablet, which the lawsuit alleges used to be supposed to lead them to really feel higher. Valentino handed out on a sofa and later aroused from sleep and witnessed Cosby sexually assaulting her unnamed good friend, consistent with the lawsuit. The court docket paperwork declare Cosby then “engaged in forced sexual intercourse” with Valentino whilst she used to be incapacitated from the drug.

Valentino’s allegations come amid equivalent accusations from dozens of different girls: Cosby has been accused of rape, sexual attack and sexual harassment via a minimum of 60 girls. In 2018, he used to be convicted of sexual attack and spent just about 3 years in prison earlier than the next court docket threw out the conviction and launched him in 2021. Despite the allegations towards him, Cosby has maintained his innocence. His spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, stated that Valentino’s lawsuit lacks “any proof or facts” and that so-called lookback regulations violate constitutional rights aimed toward protective crime sufferers and “those who are accused of a crime.”

This case highlights the difficulties of pursuing justice for sexual attack survivors, in particular when the alleged incident passed off a few years in the past. It additionally demonstrates the tradeoffs concerned in balancing the rights of the sufferer with the ones of the accused: whilst the statute of obstacles exists to offer protection to defendants from proof and testimonies that can have deteriorated over the years, postponing the statute of obstacles can permit sufferers like Valentino to hunt justice lengthy after the truth.

It is very important to remember the fact that each and every accusation of sexual attack will have to be taken critically, and survivors should be heard and believed. However, additionally it is necessary to means those circumstances with an purpose and independent tone that considers all to be had proof and viewpoints. In this fashion, we will be sure that justice is served slightly and equitably for all events concerned.