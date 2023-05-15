Tracking XFL players signing with NFL teams: Sea Dragons QB Ben DiNucci joins list

The XFL’s 2023 season has concluded, however a number of of the league’s players have already signed with NFL groups which are looking to fill their 90-man rosters forward of coaching camp. Despite a 4-6 file all over the common season, Bob Stoops’ group, the Arlington Renegades, gained this yr’s XFL championship after defeating the D.C. Defenders within the identify sport. The difference-maker in Arlington’s 35-26 dissatisfied was once the play of quarterback Luis Perez, who threw for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns.

As of now, Perez has no longer but been signed via an NFL group. Meanwhile, a number of XFL players have already joined NFL rosters since their XFL season concluded, in line with the league’s site.

QB Ben DiNucci, Denver Broncos: DiNucci has signed with the Broncos after collaborating in Denver’s minicamp, in line with ESPN. He led the XFL in passing yards and landing passes whilst serving to the Sea Dragons clinch a berth within the XFL playoffs.

DB Bryce Thompson, Miami Dolphins: Thompson is becoming a member of the Dolphins after intercepting two passes for the Sea Dragons. He performed school soccer at Tennessee sooner than becoming a member of the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie. Ironically, Thompson’s NFL debut came about towards Miami in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

OT Barry Wesley, Atlanta Falcons: Wesley, a former Sea Dragons lineman, is becoming a member of the Falcons’ made over roster, in line with KPRC2. The 6-foot-7 Wesley performed 4 other positions on Colorado State’s offensive line all over his school profession.

RB Jacques Patrick, Denver Broncos: Patrick is becoming a member of the Broncos’ strong of working backs, in line with 9News. He completed 2d within the XFL in dashing all over the common season with 443 yards on 115 carries and could also be in a position to enjoying fullback.