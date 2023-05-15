MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineups, strategy, advice for May 15, 2023





New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been acting extremely smartly within the month of May, organising himself as a celebrity participant within the MLB DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) participant pool. In May by myself, Rizzo has been hitting with a .373/.448/.627 slash line for a outstanding 1.076 OPS. He’s been constant, incomes a minimum of one hit in 11 out of his ultimate 12 video games, and a couple of hits in seven of the ones video games. Recently, he additionally hit 4 house runs, 3 of that have been in a four-game sequence with the Tampa Bay Rays, who recently possess the most efficient document in baseball.

Rizzo’s fantastic efficiency in May hasn’t long gone overlooked by means of daily Fantasy baseball avid gamers on websites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The Yankees are scheduled to begin a four-game sequence in Toronto on Monday, and Rizzo stays a powerful contender for MLB DFS lineups. To date, Rizzo has hit 8 out of his 9 house runs this season in opposition to right-handers, which bodes smartly for his upcoming sport because the Blue Jays are set to ship right-hander Alek Manoah to the hill on Monday.

If you might be bearing in mind together with Rizzo for your MLB DFS lineups, alternatively, you may want to take a look at the advice, technique, and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy professional Mike McClure first. As a daily Fantasy professional, McClure has received over $2 million in his occupation. When it involves daily Fantasy baseball choices, McClure is on the best of his sport.

On Sunday, McClure really useful Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as one among his best DFS choices. Lindor went on to attain 12 issues on DraftKings and 15.7 issues on FanDuel, incomes a double, an RBI, and a run scored in opposition to the Nationals. Anyone who adopted McClure’s advice on Lindor of their lineups would were smartly on their approach to a successful day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in complete swing, McClure has supplied his best MLB daily Fantasy choices for Monday, May 15. One of his best choices is Braves 3rd baseman Austin Riley, who has been averaging 35.5 house runs and 100 RBI over the past two seasons. Riley has been in particular efficient in opposition to left-handed pitchers this season, making him a powerful selection because the Rangers are set to ship left-hander Cody Bradford to the mound on Monday.

McClure additionally recommends stacking Riley with 2nd baseman Ozzie Albies, who has been the highest power-hitting 2nd baseman within the MLB this season, with an outstanding 10 house runs thus far. Albies has been exceptionally dominant in opposition to left-handed pitchers, with a slash line of .434/.444/.830 in opposition to them and 5 house runs, the absolute best for any participant in opposition to left-handers.

If you are looking for an undervalued participant, McClure has a select focused for an enormous explosion in numbers on Monday. The select is obtainable at an inexpensive value, so you’ll be able to test it out and spot McClure’s entire participant pool and choices for each FanDuel and DraftKings at SportsLine now.



