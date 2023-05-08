Texas Track showers and storms moving into the Houston area By accuratenewsinfo May 8, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Rain is moving in from the southwest. Track it on are living radar. TagsareaHoustonmovingShowersstormstrack Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleMCSO searching for suspects in Ellenton Premium Outlets parking lot shooting More articles 7 Dead After Car Runs into Pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas May 8, 2023 At Least 7 Dead After Car Strikes Migrants in Texas Border Town May 7, 2023 9 dead including suspect, 3 in critical condition May 7, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article MCSO searching for suspects in Ellenton Premium Outlets parking lot shooting May 8, 2023 7 Dead After Car Runs into Pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas May 8, 2023 From diabetes to stress reduction: Know the health benefits of betel leaves May 7, 2023 FL man shoots gator attacking dog • 4 dead after planes collide in FL • FL Hibachi restaurant explosion May 7, 2023 At Least 7 Dead After Car Strikes Migrants in Texas Border Town May 7, 2023