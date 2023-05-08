Cowboys’ Micah Parsons defends wearing 76ers jersey to NBA playoff game: ‘Maxey from Texas’

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons attended Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics wearing a No. 0 Tyrese Maxey jersey. As a end result, enthusiasts took to Twitter to remark at the outfit selection given the long-standing competition between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons proudly confirmed off his Maxey jersey all over warmups or even defended his selection on social media. Despite Eagles extensive receiver DeVonta Smith being in attendance as neatly, Parsons’ outfit variety could have damaged an unstated rule between rival towns. Dallas enthusiasts weren’t extremely joyful, whilst Phillies enthusiasts joked about how he would quickly be becoming a member of the Eagles.

Parsons didn’t appear too involved concerning the backlash, and was once later proven at the jumbotron consuming hen wings. It is necessary to indicate that he was once born in Harrisburg, PA, simply two hours away from Philadelphia, and had a a hit school occupation at Penn State. In November 2021, Parsons confirmed his fortify for the Phillies when he attended Game 3 of the World Series in opposition to the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. While rumors circulated that he is also an Eagles fan, Parsons merely attributed his fortify to being from Philadelphia.

Parsons performed for the Nittany Lions from 2018 to 2020 sooner than sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished his level in criminology at Penn State and graduated in 2021. He was once decided on twelfth general through the Dallas Cowboys within the 2021 NFL Draft and has already had a a hit get started to his occupation, being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and incomes two Pro Bowl picks.