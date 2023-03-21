Tottenham weighing up decision on Antonio Conte future

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is weighing up whether or not to sack supervisor Antonio Conte this week, 90min understands.
While Spurs stay fourth within the Premier League, limp exits within the FA Cup and Champions League threw the Italian’s future into doubt and his meltdown at Southampton plunged the membership additional into disaster.
90min printed previous on Monday Tottenham may well be pressured to pay Conte a whipping £15m in the event that they disregard him prior to the tip of the season.
Now, assets have showed Conte is again in Italy for a regimen commute to his place of birth having held talks with Spurs boss Levy. A last decision has now not but been reached however a variety of officers on the membership imagine Conte’s place is untenable.
Tottenham’s surge into the highest 4 ultimate season had lovers and neutrals satisfied of a possible identify rate this time round. However, issues merely by no means were given off the bottom and Spurs have failed to provide constant performances.
The north London facet’s season used to be nonetheless alive in early March however exits from the FA Cup and Champions League stunk of mismanagement and deficient techniques prior to Conte let unfastened at Southampton following a 3-3 draw.
He accused his avid gamers of being ‘egocentric’ and insinuated the membership’s board had fostered a tradition of persistent failure.
Conte mentioned: “The trainer is accountable, the membership is accountable…the avid gamers must take their accountability as a result of what we’ve got observed in the previous few months, I don’t like. I’m now not used to seeing a lot of these scenario. I see a large number of egocentric avid gamers and I don’t see a workforce.
“Tottenham’s tale is that this. twenty years there’s the landlord and so they by no means gained one thing. Why?
“Until now I attempt to disguise the location. But there are ten video games to move. People suppose we will be able to struggle? Fight for what? With this perspective, this spirit, this dedication. For 7th? Eighth position? I’m truly disenchanted.
“If they need to proceed on this approach, they are able to trade the executive, a large number of managers, however the scenario can not trade. Believe me.“
In the quick temporary, irrespective of the executive who fills the dugout, Spurs have ten video games left to safe a best 4 spot and Champions League soccer subsequent season. Newcastle are actually within the using seat, sitting two issues in the back of Tottenham with two video games in hand.
Harry Kane remains to be giving his all in an try to haul in Erling Haaland within the Golden Boot race, despite the fact that his 21 targets rank firmly 2d to the Norwegian large’s 28.
There’s lots that must be mounted at Tottenham prior to they are able to get started difficult on the best of the Premier League once more. Why now not check out who 90min blame for his or her horrendous scenario?