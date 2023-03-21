New movie from Tampa filmmaker shows the consequences of gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. — There was once infrequently an empty seat in the auditorium of Tampa Theatre.

Monday night time, masses of other people — adults and kids — purchased a price tag to peer a brand spanking new movie directed through a Tampa local.

“Blink” equipped the target market a sobering, harrowing caution about gun violence and its consequences.

Aida Torres introduced her 4 younger grandkids to peer the quick movie.

“The way the world is going, I don’t sugarcoat anything for them,” Torres stated.

In 17 quick mins, the movie shows how gun violence can and does damage lives.

Derrick Perez, from Tampa, directed it.

“This is one of my proudest pieces of work,” he stated prior to the screening. “If I just reach one person tonight, then I did my job.”

Freddy Barton wrote the script.

“This film is all about changing the decisions that are being made,” Barton stated.

Barton is the government director of Safe & Sound Hillsborough, a think-tank that is attempting to forestall the violence throughout Hillsborough County.

“In 2022, there were over 300 shootings — nonfatal and fatal — in Tampa and Hillsborough County. Those numbers eclipsed all of the numbers in 2021, and with just three months into this current year, we’re already on track to beat the numbers from 2022,” he stated.

Barton was hoping the movie will get started uncomfortable conversations that in the long run result in higher selections from each adults and younger other people.

For Torres, the ones conversations are already beginning along with her grandkids, some of whom are rising up with out their dads as a result of they’re incarcerated.

“I call ‘em kids, even though they’re adults now. But they’ve been in and out since they were young,” she stated of their dads.

As she performs a component in elevating her grandchildren, it’s a cycle she’s seeking to smash, even though it approach taking them to a movie with a sobering, harrowing caution.

“I always tell them there’s consequences for everything you do in life,” Torres stated.

The filmmaking group stated it plans to place the movie on YouTube ultimately, so everybody can see it. It additionally was hoping that native college districts will get started appearing it to center college and highschool scholars ceaselessly.

You can watch the trailer and be informed extra about the movie here. Learn extra about Safe & Sound Hillsborough here.