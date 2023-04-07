Tottenham confirm appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer

Tottenham have showed the appointment of Scott Munn as the workforce’s new chief football officer.
Since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, Spurs had been exploring tactics to make stronger operations at the back of the scenes and the arriving of Munn, a former City Football Group Executive, is a part of that plan.
“Scott has a unique and broad experience of running sporting organisations at the highest level and will take responsibility for the leadership and management of our football activities to instil best practice both on and off the pitch,” mentioned chairman Daniel Levy.
Munn in the past labored as the chief govt officer of Melbourne City in Australia and City Football Group China, however that is his first place in English football.
Munn’s appointment isn’t believed to have anything else to do with the uncertainty surrounding Fabio Paratici. The Italian stepped down as managing director whilst he resorts an enchantment in opposition to FIFA’s world ban.
Should Paratici reach his enchantment and go back to paintings, he would paintings below Munn along efficiency director Gretar Steinsson and head of football technique Andy Scoulding.
Spurs are in a duration of actual transition each off and on the pitch, with the departure of Antonio Conte as supervisor handiest including to the uncertainty.
The likes of Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are all of passion to Spurs, however London competitors Chelsea also are in search of a brand new supervisor and are pursuing many of the similar applicants.
