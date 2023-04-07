IPL 2023: Here’s why LSG speedster Mark Wood not playing today’s game against SRH

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are competing within the tenth fit of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The house group is in search of their 2d win of the event, whilst the Sunrisers are aiming to open their account within the issues desk.

After profitable the toss, SRH captain Aiden Markram opted to bat first. “The wicket looks dry. Ideally we will get to our first win. The guys are looking excited. There are two changes. One of them is me,” he mentioned on the toss.

For SRH, Markram and Anmolpreet Singh made it into the beginning XI. They changed Glenn Phillips and Abhishek Sharma respectively.

On the opposite hand, LSG made 3 adjustments to their beginning XI. Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Krishnappa Gowtham have been not picked as Romario Shepherd, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra are making their LSG debuts.

However, Avesh used to be named a few of the 5 substitutes along Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, and Prerak Mankad.

Here’s why Mark Wood not playing today’s game

LSG captain KL Rahul mentioned on the toss that Wood is down with flu and subsequently he’s not with the group.

“We will assess the conditions and try to put on our best show. Wood is down with flu, so he misses out,” mentioned Rahul when requested concerning the pitch and his playing XI.

Notably, Wood picked up a fifer throughout the Super Giants thumping win over the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI) – Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

Subs – Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI) – KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

Subs – Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan.