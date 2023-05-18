Toronto’s Johnson, Red Bulls’ Coronel shine in 0-0 draw

TORONTO — Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson and the New York Red Bulls’ Carlos Coronel each completed with 3 saves as the 2 golf equipment performed to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night time.

Toronto (2-4-7) held the Red Bulls (2-4-7) with no objective for the primary time in 17 suits. The 16-match scoring run used to be a file for New York in opposition to a unmarried opponent and the longest Toronto had long past with out posting a shutout in opposition to an opponent.

Toronto ended a four-match dropping streak at house in all competitions. It used to be its longest skid since shedding 5 directly in 2012.

Both groups were given off 12 pictures. Toronto took simply two pictures in a loss to Montreal ultimate week, the fewest through any group this season and the fewest through Toronto since 2010.

New York advanced to 7-1-3 in its ultimate 11 match-ups with Toronto.

Coach Troy Lesesne advanced to 2-0-1 in all competitions since taking on the reins of the Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls go back house to host Montreal on Saturday. Toronto travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.



