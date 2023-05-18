Texas Legislature OKs ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Texas would quickly turn out to be the most important state to ban gender-affirming care for minors below a invoice now headed to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas would turn out to be the most important state to ban gender-affirming care for minors below a invoice despatched Wednesday evening to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has up to now ordered kid welfare officers to analyze such remedy as abuse.

The invoice cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature after a last vote within the Senate over the objections of Democrats, who used parliamentary maneuvers in fresh weeks to extend passage however may no longer derail it completely.

Texas is now poised to enroll in a minimum of 17 different states that experience enacted identical bans.

Abbott’s place of work didn’t go back an e mail looking for remark Wednesday evening. Last yr, Abbott was the primary governor to reserve the investigation of households who have been receiving care. The investigations have been later halted by way of a Texas pass judgement on.

Every primary clinical group, together with the American Medical Association, has antagonistic the bans and supported the clinical care for minors when administered as it should be.

Texas is amongst quite a few states the place Republican lawmakers have given precedence standing this yr to measures restricting the rights of transgender other people. Earlier Wednesday, the Texas House additionally gave initial approval to a invoice that places restrictions on transgender faculty athletes.

Transgender rights activists have disrupted the Texas House with protests from the chamber gallery, that have ended in state police forcing demonstrators to transport outdoor the construction.

Earlier this month, a Texas health center’s care for transgender minors got here below investigation by way of state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who mentioned he was once looking for proof of alleged “potentially illegal activity” with out elaborating.