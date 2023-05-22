Topo Chico asks Texas artist to make 70+ shoes

Jose Vela is a 34-year-old artist from Waxahachie, Texas, who has an obsession with Topo Chico mineral water. He loves it such a lot that he has Topo Chico-themed shoes or even had a Topo Chico-themed celebration.

A couple of years in the past, he painted Topo Chico-themed shoes and shared an image of them on-line. Soon, he started receiving lots of emails and orders from individuals who sought after Topo Chico shoes.

Surprisingly, Coca-Cola, which owns Topo Chico, stuck wind of his art work, however as a substitute of issuing a stop and desist order, they despatched a request for their very own pair, exactly 77 pairs.

The order was once so large that the Vans shoe retailer the place Vela shopped did not have sufficient shoes to satisfy it. It took him a few months to end portray the shoes, and in the end, Topo Chico won the shoes a few month in the past.

This was once Vela's largest order to date, and it got here at the easiest time. Every week earlier than Topo Chico reached out, Vela had made up our minds to give up his activity to commit himself full-time to artwork, and to start with, he was once unsure if he'd made the appropriate determination. But then, getting that electronic mail made him understand he was once on course.

For Vela, this was once simply any other confirmation that he was once doing what he was once supposed to do.

To take a look at extra of Vela’s customized footwear and art work, seek advice from his site here.