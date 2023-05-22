Orlando woman says she was inside home when alleged street racing cars crashed into her home

- Advertisement -

A woman said she was in the shower when two cars that were reportedly street racing crashed into her Orlando home on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the 400 block of S. Ivey Lane.

According to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department, officers responded to the area for a multiple-vehicle accident and said two of the vehicles came off the roadway and struck a house in the neighborhood.

“Next thing I know, I hit the ground. I scrambled out to get my car keys to unlock my back door because I’ve seen fire, and I just hopped out the window in the back,” said the homeowner Neshay Singleton.

Photos show the massive wreck with damage to the house, a tire and other debris in the road, and a palm tree that fell on top of one of the crashed cars.

“The boy actually collapsed over here,” said Singleton. “He was trying to talk to me and tell me something but he collapsed and they took him to the ambulance, and when I came out there was three or four boys running.”

“It appears the accident was caused by two of the vehicles racing, but the investigation is ongoing,” Orlando police told FOX 35.

Ivey Lane is partially blocked and the Orlando Fire Department is on the scene.

FOX 35 has a reporter at the scene. Check back for updates.