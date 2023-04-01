Tom Holland, Zendaya `pictured` in Munnar, fans call it `April fool prank`







After being noticed in Mumbai, an image of Hollywood famous person couple Tom Holland and Zendaya preserving arms in Munnar, Kerala are doing the rounds on social media.

It used to be rumoured that the 2 have been in Mumbai for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre`s opening. However, they weren’t noticed on the match, which noticed the who`s who from the arena of glamour together with names comparable to Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shah Rukh Khan amongst many others.

The legitimate account of Kerala Tourism on Saturday, shared an image of Holland and Zendaya preserving arms as they posed status between the picturesque lush inexperienced locale of Munnar.

The {photograph} used to be captioned: “Guess who we spotted far away from home?” and had the hashtags `remote house`, `Munnar` and `Kerala tourism`.

However, many discovered the April Fool`s prank one of the most very best.

An individual wrote: “Kudos to editor.”

Another mentioned: “Nice try don`t do it again.”

“April first hits Munnar!!” mentioned an amused person.

Some netizens tagged it as “prank” and “photoshop”.

Zendaya and Tom have been pictured in Mumbai on Friday. The two have been photographed exiting the Mumbai airport.

