Final Four games times | wfaa.com

HOUSTON — It’s recreation day for the remaining 4 males’s school basketball groups closing will compete to peer who strikes directly to play within the NCAA Championship.

What has arguably been probably the most jaw-dropping March Madness collection has ended with the Florida Atlantic Owls, the San Diego State Aztecs, the University of Connecticut Huskies and the University of Miami Hurricanes.

What times are the Final Four games being performed in Houston?

The match-up between Florida Atlantic and San Diego State will occur first. That recreation pointers off within NRG Stadium at 5:09 p.m. CT.

The match-up between UConn and Miami will get started at 7:49 p.m. CT.

What channel is the Final Four on?

You can watch each games live to tell the tale CBS, which in Houston is KHOU 11!

The winners in either one of the ones games will head to the NCAA Championship which is able to occur Monday at 8:20 p.m. CT, in line with NCAA.com.

You too can catch the championship recreation live to tell the tale CBS/KHOU 11.