Tom Brady shuts down speculation of potential NFL return

Tom Brady has lately put to leisure any speculation or rumors of a potential return to football, declaring that he’s “certain” he’ll now not play the game once more.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the 45-year-old Brady made it transparent that he has no intentions of returning to the sport in spite of lovers and media “concocting” situations by which he fits up over again.

- Advertisement -

In a occupation spanning 23 seasons, the previous New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has set nearly each and every passing report within the league, together with common season passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). He additionally has probably the most wins of any participant in NFL historical past (251) and has received seven Super Bowls and 3 league MVP titles.

Instead of pursuing a return to soccer, Brady is having a look ahead to beginning his new function as a broadcaster for Fox Sports and is eager about the “opportunity ahead” with the Las Vegas Raiders. In May, he agreed to buy a minority ownership stake within the crew. He additionally owns a stake within the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

Brady additionally expressed his need to spend extra time together with his youngsters after retiring. “Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support different things that they have going on, and that’s a very important job, and I take them all pretty seriously,” he mentioned.