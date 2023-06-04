MOSCOW – Russian Orthodox believers celebrated Trinity Sunday with Russia’s most famous icon, the Trinity icon through Andrei Rublev, being transferred from a museum to Moscow’s major cathedral, Christ the Savior Cathedral, despite the keepers’ vociferous protests. The icon were saved in Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery because the Twenties, however President Vladimir Putin ordered for it to be moved to the cathedral sooner than the vacation.

However, the keepers of the Tretyakov Gallery voiced robust opposition to this determination, caution that the icon was once too fragile to transfer and calls for consistent care to keep away from a drastic deterioration in its situation. Despite this, Putin went forward with the verdict and handed over the Fifteenth-century icon to the church.

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who led a liturgy within the cathedral on Trinity Sunday, pushed aside a senior priest who sided with the museum keepers in advising to stay the icon on the Tretyakov Gallery.

The controversy over the icon persisted to swirl when Kirill declared that it will stay within the cathedral for a yr, whilst the Culture Ministry and the Tretyakov Gallery each mentioned that they anticipated the icon again after two weeks. In July 2022, the Tretyakov Gallery loaned the icon to the Russian Orthodox Church for a number of days to be displayed on the Trinity Cathedral of the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius monastery in Sergiev Posad the place it was once at first saved. The museum later discovered 61 detrimental adjustments in its situation after its go back.

The order to switch the icon to the cathedral despite robust protests from museum staff was once noticed through observers as a mirrored image of Putin’s want to give a boost to ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly supported the rustic’s army marketing campaign in Ukraine. Some additionally interpreted the transfer as an indication of Putin’s obvious trust within the icon’s miraculous energy amid the setbacks within the combating in Ukraine.