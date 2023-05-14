Tom Brady in deep discussions to become limited partner of the Raiders, per report





Tom Brady is dipping his toe again into the NFL, however this is not every other comeback for the long term Hall of Fame quarterback. Instead, he’s these days in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, in accordance to ESPN. Brady’s doable funding into the Raiders group is characterised as passive and he wouldn’t have any operational keep an eye on or authority over the membership in each industry and soccer issues.

Of direction, this is only one piece of the pie that can lead to Brady having some stake in the Raiders. If he and proprietor Mark Davis had been to agree on phrases, it might nonetheless require a minimum of 24 present NFL homeowners to approve Brady’s limited partnership, which is the case for all scenarios of minor and majority stakes.

Meanwhile, this doable funding in the Raiders isn’t anticipated to affect Brady’s looming tv occupation as Fox’s No. 1 colour analyst starting in 2024, in accordance to ESPN. The quarterback up to now signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox and the community has reportedly given him their blessing to pursue this enterprise. Because Brady would now not dangle a place of authority with the Raiders, this overlap with media employment would not be a struggle of pastime due to the 45-year-old now not having the talent to affect broadcast rights negotiations.

This would not be the first time that Brady and Davis have related up on a industry enterprise involving a qualified sports activities franchise. Back in March, Brady received an possession stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, which is predominantly owned by way of Davis. This additionally is not the first time Brady has attempted to become a limited partner of an NFL franchise as he reportedly explored that risk again in 2021 with the Miami Dolphins.

Brady formally retired from the NFL again on Feb. 1 after 23 seasons in the league. This dip into in part proudly owning a franchise would additional hammer house that he may not be returning to the subject in a equivalent model to what he did in 2022 after an preliminary retirement announcement. Even if Brady did take a look at to pursue taking part in for the Raiders, it might have to be licensed by way of homeowners.

There could be some irony in Brady gaining an possession stake with the Raiders. The quarterback to begin with rose to prominence right through the 2001 season with the New England Patriots after taking on as the starter for the injured Drew Bledsoe early in the yr. Brady then led the Patriots to the playoffs the place he eradicated the Raiders in an epic divisional spherical snow fall at Foxboro Stadium that incorporated the notorious “Tuck Rule” the place Brady’s obvious fumble used to be deemed an incomplete cross. That name helped propel New England to a win in that sport, a Super Bowl XXXVI name, and a 20-plus yr run of dominance.

This could also be simply the newest doable transfer by way of the Raiders that has ties to New England. On best of Brady lurking as a limited partner, the on-field product has a number of former Patriots (the membership Brady helped lead to six of his seven Super Bowl titles) together with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, head trainer Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler, cross rusher Chandler Jones and vast receiver Jakobi Meyers.