A Detailed Paris Itinerary for 3-5 Days (Updated 2023)



Last Updated: 5/13/23 | May thirteenth, 2023

Paris. It’s one in every of my favourite locations in all the international and a town that will take a life-time to look.

I’ve been to town extra occasions than I bear in mind — I even moved there for some time — but I’ve slightly scratched its floor.

Understandably, making plans a commute to Paris is difficult. Just whilst you assume you’ve noticed the entirety town has to provide, you to find new points of interest, new cafés, or new markets to discover (to not point out visiting Disneyland Paris). There are layers to this town — which is in part why I find it irresistible such a lot.

Most vacationers appear to consult with Paris for round 3 days prior to shifting on. They see the highlights, snap some footage, and transfer on.

While 3 days is healthier than not anything, I believe you want extra time than that. Ideally, I believe you must plan on spending a minimum of 5 days in Paris as a way to see the naked minimal of what the City of Lights has to provide. There’s simply an excessive amount of to do.

To permit you to plan your commute to Paris and determine what to look, what to do, the place to stick, and the place to consume, right here’s my recommended itinerary for a five-day consult with (and a few different ideas in case making a decision to spend longer there!)

What to See in Paris: Day 1



Spend your first day strolling round Paris. There’s so much to look, and you’ll be able to spend a just right part day (or complete day) wandering the cobblestone streets, parks, and neighborhoods of town. If you need to orient your self with a loose strolling excursion, New Europe runs common strolling excursions that quilt the highlights. Just you should definitely tip your information on the finish.

For paid excursions, take a look at Get Your Guide. They have a wide variety of strolling excursions (in addition to museum and meals excursions). There’s one thing for each and every hobby!

However, if you wish to apply my very own strolling excursion, right here’s my recommended direction for an “orientation walk” round Paris:

Start on the Champs-Élysées and notice the Arc de Triomphe. There isn’t in most cases a line, and also you’ll get sweeping perspectives of town to begin your day. Stroll down the Champs-Élysées and thru Place de l. a. Concorde, the place you’ll see the Luxor Obelisk, which the French stole from the Egyptians. It’s over 3,000 years previous and stands 75-meters (246 ft) tall. This sq. was once additionally the place they guillotined humans all the way through the French Revolution (1789-1799).

Walk down the Champs-Élysées during the Jardin des Tuileries, a ravishing lawn that was once as soon as house to a palace that burned down within the 1800s. Stop and appreciate the Louvre prior to proceeding down Rue Rivoli and crossing into the unique segment of town at the Île de l. a. Cité. This is the place the Romans constructed their authentic agreement, (known as Lutetia, which was once the foundation for the modern day town of Paris.

Enjoy the Pont Neuf and the statue of Henry IV. This stone bridge, the primary in Paris, was once in-built 1578. Stroll to my favourite church of all time, Sainte Chapelle, with its implausible Twelfth-century stained glass. There’s in most cases a line, so book tickets in advance (11.50 EUR) if you wish to see the inner.

After that, head to the underground Roman ruins after which consult with Notre Dame, the realm’s most famed Gothic church. It was once broken in a hearth in 2019 and continues to be closed, on the other hand, you’ll be able to nonetheless appreciate the construction because it’s nonetheless being repaired.

Next, head south towards the Latin Quarter. This space is fairly touristy however in case you get off the principle drag, you’ll to find your self in a labyrinth of alleys and café-lined squares which might be a long way clear of the native vacationer hangouts.

Visit the Pantheon and honor France’s most famed useless electorate prior to heading west towards the Jardin du Luxembourg, the place you’ll be able to calm down and watch lifestyles cross by means of. There’s nice people-watching right here, and it’s one of the most easiest parks within the town.

After that, head north to look Saint Sulpice. If you’re into The Da Vinci Code, you’ll be having a look for symbols and hidden meanings all through this church. If symbols don’t hobby you, simply wonder at how grandiose this position is.

By this time, it must be past due within the afternoon and an ideal time to forestall in a café, order some wine, and calm down the Parisian approach.

What to See in Paris: Day 2

The Louvre



With over 1,000,000 items of artwork, you should spend a complete month within the Louvre and nonetheless now not see the entirety. I don’t in particular experience medieval artwork; it’s too spiritual for me, and I will be able to most effective see such a lot of footage of Mary and Jesus prior to I am getting bored.

If that’s now not your factor, there are many impressionist duration gem stones like Monet, Renoir, Cézanne, and different masters. Nevertheless, the museum is value seeing, and I spent about 5 hours exploring all of the masterpieces and marveling on the previous royal palace. You may just simply spend extra time in case you’re an artwork buff too. If you’d similar to to look the highlights, be expecting to spend a few hours.

Timed skip-the-line tickets value 17 EUR.

Musée du Louvre, 1st arrondissement, +33 1 40 20 53 17, louvre.fr. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and weekends from 9am–6pm, and Fridays from 9am–9:45pm. Closed Tuesdays. Admission is 17 EUR. They additionally be offering loose admission for all guests at the first Sunday of each and every month October-March and on Bastille Day (14 July). Admission may be loose for EU citizens below 26. To steer clear of the huge traces, input by the use of the Carrousel du Louvre front and also you’ll get proper to the price tag counter. You too can skip the traces in case you have a Paris Museum Pass.

Musée d’Orsay



The Musée d’Orsay, positioned in shut proximity to the Louvre, properties the most productive impressionist and post-impressionist paintings in Paris. It’s one of the most greatest museums in Europe and my favourite museum in Paris. I at all times cross once I’m on the town. The museum sees over 3 million guests each and every yr and is house to masterpieces by means of all of the nice artists of the realm, together with Degas, Monet, Manet, and Van Gogh, to call a couple of. I may just spend hours right here and not lose interest.

1 Rue de l. a. Légion d’Honneur, seventh arrondissement, +33 1 40 49 48 14, musee-orsay.fr. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday from 9:30am–6pm and Thursdays from 9:30am–9:45pm. Closed Mondays. Admission is 17 EUR (or 9 EUR after 4:30pm each day however Thursday). It’s loose at the first Sunday of the month.

Musée de l’Orangerie

Finish off a wild museum day with this Monet exhibit. The museum presentations 8 tapestry-sized Nymphéas (water lilies), housed in two undeniable oval rooms. Monet painted those pictures later in his lifestyles, and each and every one represents a special time of day and season. There’s a backside flooring that presentations different works too. It’s a ravishing museum.

Jardin des Tuileries, Place de l. a. Concorde, 1st arrondissement, +33 1 44 50 43 00, musee-orangerie.fr. Open Wednesday-Monday from 9am–6pm; final access at 5:15pm. Closed Tuesdays. Admission is 12.50 EUR and is loose at the first Sunday of the month.

Budget shuttle tip: Get the Paris Museum Pass. This cross covers over 50 museums and points of interest in Paris. It covers all of the museums above, so getting this cross and the usage of it to look all of the points of interest indexed in this article is going to prevent a ton of cash. A two-day cross prices 55 EUR, a four-day cross prices 70 EUR, and a six-day cross prices 85 EUR.

NOTE: People will say “That’s an excessive amount of to do in an afternoon! Those museums take an afternoon each and every! And they’re proper. These museums can in fact take DAYS to look. But, in case you’re quick on time, you’ll be able to see the highlights of each and every in an excessively lengthy day. Or don’t and take your time in each and every museum. This itinerary is only a mere recommendation in any case!

What to See in Paris: Day 3

The Palace of Versailles



Located simply outdoor of Paris, the Palace of Versailles was once a looking hotel prior to turning into the main place of dwelling of the Kings of France till the French Revolution. A decadent image of royal energy, the palace sees over 10 million guests each and every yr.

It takes a complete day to actually experience a commute right here. Spend the day exploring the château, get misplaced within the surrounding gardens, and take in the extravagant way of life of France’s former monarchy. Make certain you notice the property of Trianon (referred to as Marie Antoinette’s property) as smartly, which incorporates a faux peasant village created to supply scenic perspectives and contemporary milk and eggs for the Queen.

Versailles is very large and wonderful so don’t rush your consult with. Most humans see the Palace first, then the gardens, after which Marie-Antoinette’s property. If you do the entirety in opposite, you’ll have the ability to steer clear of the crowds. Additionally, cross on a weekday to steer clear of the worst of the crowds.

Here’s a video excursion of the Palace of Versailles to whet your urge for food:

Place d’Armes, Versailles, +33 1 30 83 78 00, en.chateauversailles.fr. Open Tuesday–Sunday 9am–5:30pm with the final access at 5pm. Closed Mondays. “The Passport” price tag offers you admission to all of the palace excursions (grounds, Trianon Palaces, and Marie Antoinette’s property), the Musical Fountain Show, the Musical Gardens, and the exhibitions for 28.50 EUR (21.50 EUR all the way through the off-season). Guided tours with skip-the-line access value 55 EUR.

Père Lachaise Cemetery



Finish off the day with a teach journey east of town heart to consult with Paris’s most famed graveyard, the place you’ll see the graves of celebrities like Antonio de La Gandara, Honoré de Balzac, Sarah Bernhardt, Frédéric Chopin, Jim Morrison, Édith Piaf, Camille Pissarro, Gertrude Stein, and Oscar Wilde.

Built in 1804, it’s named after Louis XIV’s confessor, Père François de l. a. Chaise (1624–1709), who lived in a area close to the cemetery. Initially, the locals regarded as the cemetery too a long way from town so directors devised a plan. They moved the stays of Jean de La Fontaine (fabulist) and Molière (playwright), two of Paris’s most famed artists, to Père Lachaise, hoping that individuals would wish to be buried close to France’s noted heroes.

It labored, and lately it’s town’s maximum iconic graveyard — and essentially the most visited cemetery on this planet. Just remember to’re out prior to it closes at 5:30pm.

Guided tours cost 20 EUR and final 3 hours.



What to See in Paris: Day 4

Eiffel Tower



The Eiffel Tower is Paris’ maximum iconic monument. Built within the Eighteen Eighties for the 1889 World Fair, it was once in fact disliked by means of many of us when it was once first constructed. Today, the locals find it irresistible; it’s an emblem of town and one of the vital known structures on this planet. Standing 324 meters (1,062 ft) tall, it provides the most productive perspectives of all the town. To beat the crowds, get right here early within the morning. If you wait till the afternoon, you’ll to find your self ready in line for hours.

Afterward, have a picnic at the grass and benefit from the sunshine and the perspectives. It’s one in every of my favourite issues to do within the town.

Champ de Mars, seventh arrondissement, +33 8 92 70 12 39, toureiffel.paris. Open day by day (9am–middle of the night) all the way through the summer time, with moderately shorter hours all the way through the remainder of the yr. Admission is eighteen.10-28.30 EUR in line with individual, relying on how prime you cross. You too can pay for direct access to an elevator that takes you to the top for 52 EUR.

Wander Rue Cler

Located close to the Eiffel Tower, this side road is full of just right Parisian eateries. You’ll to find cheese, meat, bread, vegetable, and chocolate retail outlets to discover. I by no means stroll clear of this side road and not using a pile of meals and wine.

Whenever I’m right here, I consume my approach thru this side road after which purchase extra for later. It’s one in every of my favourite streets in Paris.

Paris Sewer Museum

This excursion is certainly an off-the-beaten-path appeal and isn’t too a long way clear of the Eiffel Tower. You’ll be told concerning the attention-grabbing historical past of Paris’s sewer machine.

You could also be do away with by means of the theory of a “sewer tour,” however don’t be. It doesn’t odor down there and also you’ll find out how fashionable Paris got here to be. Before there was once an appropriate drainage machine, waste from town simply ended up within the river. It then unfold illness and polluted all the space, striking all the town in danger. It wasn’t till town evolved a fancy sewer machine that it was once in a position to triumph over illnesses, spice up industry, and transform the world-class town that it’s lately.

Pont de l’Alma, Left Bank, reverse 93 Quai d’Orsay, seventh arrondissement, +33 1 53 68 27 81, musee-egouts.paris.fr/en/. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am–5pm. Admission is 9 EUR.

Les Invalides (The Tomb of Napoleon)

Also referred to as Hôtel National des Invalides, this huge complicated was once in-built 1670 by means of Louis XIV as a health center for wounded infantrymen. Nowadays, it’s house to a number of museums and monuments, together with the Musée de l’Armée (the Military Museum of the Army of France) and Napoleon’s tomb. It is without doubt one of the maximum complete historical past museums I’ve ever visited, and also you’ll want a minimum of 3 hours to look it correctly.

While army historical past would possibly appear uninteresting, this museum is actually a historical past of France, the Revolution, and Napoleon. It is interesting and implausible in its intensity. I can’t suggest it sufficient.

Place des Invalides, Musée de l’Armée, 129 Rue de Grenelle, seventh arrondissement, +33 810 11 33 99. Open day by day from April thru October (10am–6pm; Tuesdays till 9pm), and 10am–5pm from November thru March. Admission is 14 EUR.

The Museum of the Shoah (The Holocaust Museum)

Despite having a very good showcase on France, anti-Semitism, and the Holocaust, the Museum of the Shoah by no means attracts numerous humans. It’s an actual disgrace, because the information and assortment here’s actually nice and in-depth. I’ve been to many Holocaust museums, and this is without doubt one of the easiest and maximum detailed on this planet. I extremely suggest it.

17 Rue Geoffroy l’Asnier, 4th arrondissement, +33 1 42 77 44 72, memorialdelashoah.org. Open Sunday–Friday 10am–6pm and Thursdays from 10am–10pm. Closed Saturdays. Admission is loose and a loose guided excursion is given at 3pm (in English) on the second one Sunday of each and every month.



What to See in Paris: Day 5

Paris Catacombs



The Catacombs of Paris are a captivating however grim vacationer appeal. They cross on for miles (nobody actually is aware of how a long way) and the unending winding tunnels area hundreds of bones. Only a small segment of the tunnels is open, and there’s a ton of historical past and information concerning the enlargement of Paris. The Catacombs themselves are in fact previous stone quarries that have been positioned a long way outdoor the threshold of town all the way through medieval occasions. There’s at all times an extended line, so ebook your skip-the-line tickets online previously and don’t wait outdoor!

1 Avenue du Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy, 14th arrondissement, +33 1 43 22 47 63, catacombes.paris.fr. Open Tuesday–Sunday 9:45am–8:30pm; final admission at 7:30pm. Closed Mondays. Check the website online prior to you cross — the Catacombs are infrequently closed with out caution or rationalization. Admission is eighteen EUR for last-minute tickets bought the day of. The audio information is 5 EUR. Advanced tickets are 29 EUR (together with the audio information).

Rue Mouffetard

This pedestrian side road is full of cafés and stores and has an out of doors marketplace. It’s nice to simply wander down or for sitting in entrance of a café and watch Parisian lifestyles cross by means of. Make certain to forestall by means of the close by Place de l. a. Contrescarpe too. There are some just right and affordable eating places within the space, making it a pleasing position to forestall for some time and watch lifestyles cross by means of.

Musée de Cluny

The Cluny Museum, often referred to as the National Museum of the Middle Ages, is the best surviving instance of medieval structure in Paris. Built within the fifteenth century, it was once the previous house of the abbots of Cluny and now properties Roman and medieval artwork, together with many architectural fragments discovered all the way through excavations across the town.

The museum additionally incorporates the adjacent rooms of a Roman tub, which the abbey was once constructed over. It is by means of a long way one of the vital attention-grabbing historical past museums within the town and value each and every euro of the admission price!

6 Place Paul Painlevé, fifth arrondissement, +33 1 53 73 78 16, musee-moyenage.fr. Open Tuesday to Sunday 9:30am–6:15pm. Closed Mondays. Admission is 12 EUR and loose at the first Sunday of each and every month.

Bibliothèque Nationale de France

One of the grandest libraries on this planet, the Bibliothèque Nationale de France was once based in 1368 by means of Charles V. Stop in for a snappy consult with and you’ll want to take a peek on the previous rotunda of the artwork library and the 20-foot globes within the everlasting assortment. The assortment is very large at over 40 million pieces, together with some 15 million books and over 5,000 manuscripts from Ancient Greece.

Quai François Mauriac, thirteenth arrondissement, +33 1 53 79 59 59, bnf.fr. Open Monday from 2pm-8pm), Tuesday-Saturday from 9am-8pm, and Sundays from 1pm-7pm. Admission is loose.

Montmartre



Another creative heart of Paris, that is the place artists and writers like Hemingway spent their time. There’s nonetheless numerous artwork, and also you’ll to find galleries and artists all through the realm. The streets are quiet and wonderful to wander round. Sacré-Cœur (the church right here) provides a very good view of town and is a brilliant position to have lunch. You too can see the noted “sinking house” right here too (an Insta-famous area that, from the correct perspective, appears adore it’s sinking into the hill).

In the night time, the steps close to the church refill with humans gazing the sundown, chatting, and consuming. There are in most cases a variety of buskers right here too making it one of the most easiest puts within the town to absorb town within the night time.



Where to Eat in Paris



Looking for some recommended puts to consume? Here are a few of my favourite puts to consume once I’m in Paris:

Café Père & Fils — Café Père & Fils is a Parisian brasserie and low store with outside seating for lunch and beverages.

— Café Père & Fils is a Parisian brasserie and low store with outside seating for lunch and beverages. Florence Kahn — This best possible little store has a blue mosaic shopfront. They make actually scrumptious sandwiches — take a look at the pastrami.

— This best possible little store has a blue mosaic shopfront. They make actually scrumptious sandwiches — take a look at the pastrami. ISTR — ISTR is terribly fashionable and in most cases busy for dinner, however I extremely suggest its glad hour, when the wine and oysters are reasonable.

— ISTR is terribly fashionable and in most cases busy for dinner, however I extremely suggest its glad hour, when the wine and oysters are reasonable. King Falafel Place — Some of the most productive falafel in Paris. There’s in most cases a line but it surely strikes briefly.

— Some of the most productive falafel in Paris. There’s in most cases a line but it surely strikes briefly. La Crêperie des Pêcheurs — This tiny to-go crêperie is the most productive in all of Paris (personally). Cheap, scrumptious, and massive parts — you’ll be able to’t cross mistaken right here.

— This tiny to-go crêperie is the most productive in all of Paris (personally). Cheap, scrumptious, and massive parts — you’ll be able to’t cross mistaken right here. Le Dit Vin — The costs are cheap, there’s a massive wine variety, and the meals is wealthy, savory, and scrumptious. The menu adjustments day by day relying on what’s contemporary.

***

Admittedly, even with 5 days in Paris, you’ll slightly scratch the outside of town. It’s simply too huge, nuanced, and layered. The historical past, the structure, the allure — it’s in contrast to every other position on this planet.

However, you’ll nonetheless have the ability to see lots of the highlights and get a way of simply how wonderful Paris actually is. But wish to break out from the crowds? Want different recommendation? Here’s a listing of off-beat points of interest, distinctive strolling excursions, and day journeys from town.

Paris is easiest explored slowly. It’s a town intended to be unraveled, found out. There’s such a lot that simply pops up that you need to be like a neighborhood and simply let your day spread impulsively. Meander within the gardens and parks, take an extended lunch, watch that band, take a seat by means of the Seine, and linger over that bottle of wine. Live your easiest lifestyles in Paris.

Use this recommended itinerary as your start line and notice the place your commute takes you. I promise it gained’t disappoint!

Get Your In-Depth Budget Guide to Paris! For extra in-depth information, take a look at my guidebook to Paris written for price range vacationers such as you! It cuts out the fluff present in different guides and will get instantly to the sensible information you want to shuttle round Paris. You’ll to find recommended itineraries, budgets, techniques to save cash, on- and off-the-beaten-path issues to look and do, non-touristy eating places, markets, bars, transportation and protection guidelines, and a lot more! Click right here to be told extra and get your reproduction lately!