Titans head coach, three-time Super Bowl champion Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Mike Vrabel, well-known former New England Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion, has been selected by the fans to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. With a rite date and time but to be made up our minds, Vrabel will turn out to be the thirty fourth inductee to enroll in the ranks of the crimson jacket membership.

Vrabel was once the most important phase of the Patriots’ first dynasty and completed a lot good fortune as a member of the group, having performed with them from 2001-08 and successful Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XXXIX. Robert Kraft, the Patriots’ proprietor, has mentioned that Vrabel performed an crucial position on this duration and was once a pacesetter at the box, advancing the group to victory in more than a few video games and perfecting many consecutive-game win streaks. Kraft is proud to welcome Vrabel again to New England and can keep his legacy endlessly within the membership’s corridor of repute.

Kraft additionally famous how flexible Vrabel was once as a participant, even on offense and particular groups. Vrabel had 10 receptions from quarterback Tom Brady, all of that have been for touchdowns. Kraft believes that Vrabel is one of the best avid gamers in franchise historical past.

As a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Vrabel joins Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018), Willie McGinest (2015) and Richard Seymour (2022) as individuals of the Hall of Fame to be phase of this elite crew.