Rangers rookie Josh Jung has helped lead Texas to first place in AL West, but is his strong start sustainable?

The Texas Rangers are recently in the lead of the American League West by way of 2.5 video games, which is the private into the season that they’ve occupied no less than a percentage of the chief place since 2016. Their successful streak might be attributed to the superb play by way of Josh Jung, their 3rd baseman who used to be named AL Rookie of the Month for April on Wednesday. Jung is 25 years previous and celebrated successful the award by way of hitting two house runs and using in 3 runs in opposition to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is recently batting .271/.322/.542 with 8 house runs, 24 runs batted in, and one stolen base. According to Baseball Reference calculations, his contributions are value an estimated 0.6 Wins Above Replacement.

Jung used to be the No. 8 pick out in the 2019 draft, and even though he used to be regarded as a cultured collegiate participant on draft evening, his building used to be suffering from the worldwide pandemic, which resulted in the 2020 minor-league season being cancelled at the side of his accidents. Last season, he performed fewer than 60 video games, with 26 coming on the big-league degree. His efficiency used to be now not specifically exceptional, as he posted a .654 OPS and had 35 extra strikeouts than walks in 102 journeys to the plate.

- Advertisement -

This season, apparently that Jung has proven important developments in his taking part in taste. He is hitting the ball more difficult each on moderate and in frequency, and the exhausting contacts he makes incessantly fall throughout the optimized window. Jung ranks in the 52nd percentile amongst certified batters in EV and has been productive thank you to his 93rd percentile rank in barrel price. Although there is a query of whether or not his enhancements will maintain, it is a very powerful issue in figuring out his probabilities of successful the long-term Rookie of the Year Award. His primary worry now lies in his method and call price, as he has struck out in 33% of his plate appearances and best walked quite over 6%. These are enhancements from remaining 12 months, the place he had a 38.2% strikeout price and a three.9% stroll price, but he can nonetheless make additional enhancements.

Jung’s April performances have demonstrated two issues: he is in a position to handing over greater than what he confirmed remaining season, and he nonetheless has room for enlargement to determine himself as a key participant on a playoff staff.