Timeline: How the Nashville shooting at Covenant School unfolded

Fourteen mins handed between the 911 name and the suspected shooter’s demise.
Three youngsters and 3 adults had been killed in a mass shooting at the Covenant School out of doors Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. The alleged shooter, an unidentified 28-year-old girl, used to be killed via police.
Here is the timeline of what we all know happened, in step with investigators. All occasions are native.
10:13 a.m.: Nashville Police obtain a choice of an lively shooter inside of Covenant School.
The suspected shooter allegedly entered the Christian faculty thru a facet front and made her approach from the first flooring to the 2d flooring, firing a couple of photographs, police mentioned.
Officers entered the faculty and started clearing it once they heard photographs coming from the 2d degree, in step with investigators.
A crew of 5 officials arrived on the 2d degree and noticed a feminine shooter who used to be firing. Two officials officials engaged her and she or he used to be fatally shot, in step with investigators.
10:27 a.m. The suspected shooter is asserted useless, investigators mentioned.
This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.
