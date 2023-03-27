Timeline: How the Nashville shooting at Covenant School unfolded

Fourteen mins handed between the 911 name and the suspected shooter’s demise.

Three youngsters and 3 adults had been killed in a mass shooting at the Covenant School out of doors Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. The alleged shooter, an unidentified 28-year-old girl, used to be killed via police.

Here is the timeline of what we all know happened, in step with investigators. All occasions are native.

Police responds to an lively shooter which happened at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, March 27, 2023. Nashville Police Department

10:13 a.m.: Nashville Police obtain a choice of an lively shooter inside of Covenant School.

The suspected shooter allegedly entered the Christian faculty thru a facet front and made her approach from the first flooring to the 2d flooring, firing a couple of photographs, police mentioned.

Officers entered the faculty and started clearing it once they heard photographs coming from the 2d degree, in step with investigators.

A crew of 5 officials arrived on the 2d degree and noticed a feminine shooter who used to be firing. Two officials officials engaged her and she or he used to be fatally shot, in step with investigators.

A police officer walks via an front to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023. John Amis/AP

10:27 a.m. The suspected shooter is asserted useless, investigators mentioned.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.