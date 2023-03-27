Nickens Named American Player of the Week

HOUSTON – Sophomore outfielder Cameron Nickens used to be named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the convention introduced Monday.

Nickens powered the Cougars to a 4-1 week hitting .375 (9-24) with 9 runs scored, two doubles, 5 house runs and 9 runs pushed in. The sophomore had a minimum of one house run in each and every of Houston’s victories remaining week. He additionally had hits in each recreation and a couple of hits in 3 contests.

Houston and Sam Houston meet for the first of 3 video games on the season as section of the annual Sanders Cup at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday from Huntsville, Texas. The matchup can also be observed on ESPN+ and heard on The Varsity Network app. It shall be the ultimate tune-up sooner than American Athletic Conference play starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday towards East Carolina from Sanders Field at Schroeder Park.

