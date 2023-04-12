Tim Scott launches presidential exploratory committee

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina introduced Wednesday that he has introduced an exploratory committee for a possible 2024 presidential bid.

He made the announcement in a video, pronouncing he would “never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional. And that’s why I’m announcing my exploratory committee for president of the United States.”

Scott, the Senate’s simplest Black Republican, mentioned, “Joe Biden and the radical left have chosen a culture of grievance over greatness. They’re promoting victimhood instead of personal responsibility and they’re indoctrinating our children to believe we live in an evil country. And all too often, when they get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us, to hold onto their power.

“When I fought back against their liberal agenda, they called me a prop, a token, because I disrupt their narrative. I threaten their control.”

Scott was once scheduled to commute to Iowa Wednesday, more than one assets aware of the topic showed to CBS News.

Back in February, the 57-year-old made a number of stops there. Iowa will function the first-in-the-nation contest within the 2024 Republican primaries.

Senator Tim Scott, a rating member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, speaks throughout a listening to in Washington, D.C., on March 28, 2023. Samuel Corum/Bloomberg by the use of Getty Images



Only former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have declared their 2024 candidacy thus far at the Republican facet.

When addressing journalists throughout his remaining Iowa excursion, Scott deflected questions about whether or not he had indicated to Trump that he would run.

“We have had some texts, but the truth of the matter, we’re not talking about politics, we’re talking about the issues that are important overall,” Scott mentioned on the time.

Scott, who has served within the Senate since 2013, seems to be making an attempt to place himself as a substitute for Trump by way of emphasizing a extra certain message.

“I see a future where common sense has rebuilt common ground,” Scott mentioned in a speech in February at Drake University in Des Moines, in line with the Des Moines Register. “Where we’ve created real unity, not by compromising away our conservatism, but by winning converts. Where our movement can once again carry 49 states and the popular vote.”

