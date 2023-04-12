Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Missing child: Keyannie Banks – Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking locals to stay an eye fixed out for a lady that went lacking within the space Tuesday evening.

Keyannie is a Black lady who weighs about 90 kilos and stands at 5 toes 3 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the kid used to be final noticed dressed in a black lengthy sleeve button-up blouse, black leggings, and brown boots.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is requested to name Fort Worth Police at 911 or 817-392-4222.

